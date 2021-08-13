PHILIPSBURG — After a highly anticipated wait, the Philipsburg Dog Park will open tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.
Resident Elliot Lauder approached Philipsburg Borough Council and proposed the park. The park is located off of U.S. Route 322 on East Pine Street. People can park onsite or in nearby overflow parking off of Route 322.
“This dog park project was a community-started initiative and is a great example of what our community can do to further make Philipsburg amazing,” Lauder noted.
The park will be open from dawn to dusk. Rules for the park’s use are posted at the site.
Although dogs can run freely inside the fenced area, they must be leashed upon entering and leaving the park. Handlers must be at least 16-years-old, and those under the age of 13 must be with an adult.
To keep the new space clean, owners must pick up waste. Food and dog treats are prohibited along with glass containers. Sick and aggressive dogs along with puppies under four months should not be in the park.
The park has two sections: one for small dogs and one for larger canines. According to previous stories by The Progress, dogs weighing under 35 pounds are usually considered small.
The project conveys the world of possibilities when people work together and support each other, according to Lauder.
“I can’t begin to describe how thankful I am for the borough, the borough crew, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation and the community as a whole on helping with making this a reality,” Lauder stated. “That willingness to listen and be supportive is the message we want to project to everyone in the community — that anyone who has a project or an idea to better the town is welcomed and supported in their endeavors.”