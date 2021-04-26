IRVONA — A benefit dinner will be held Saturday, May 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Elderberry Park, Irvona. It is sponsored by the Irvona Events Committee. Meals are being prepared by the Croatian Club.
Tickets are $10 each for a barbecued chicken meal with baked potatoes, baked beans and dessert. A limited number of dinner tickets will be available for purchase Saturday at the park. There will also be a 50/50 and small basket raffle.
Proceeds from the meal and the raffles will benefit the fund to purchase new swings at the park. Donations are also welcome. Checks can be made payable to the Irvona Events Committee and can be brought Saturday or taken to Northwest Bank, Coalport, to be deposited into the project account according to committee Member Amanda Chutko.
“The Irvona Event Committee would love the support from the community because this project is for a good reason. People from the community as well as those from out of town, their kids and grandkids will be using this equipment,” Chutko said.
She said the swings that were at the park were in very poor condition and were taken down because they are not safe. She said the committee was asked to help raise money for new swings.
“We are asking the community to help us do that, because new swings will benefit everyone,” she said.