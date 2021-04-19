COALPORT — A Coalport man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and arson following a fatal fire Friday night in Coalport.
Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 36, was arrested following a fire on Main Street that destroyed a home and took the life of Matthew Troxell, 33, according to state police.
Charges of first-degree attempted homicide and aggravated arson and assault, arson with danger of death or bodily injury and lesser charges of endangering property and risking catastrophe were filed by Clearfield-based state police.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Gallaher admitted during an interview he was inside the home that caught fire earlier Friday evening when he went there to purchase drugs. Gallaher told the officer, during a recorded interview, the home’s owners and Troxell were all upstairs in the house and one of the home’s owners became upset with him for using drugs in his home and threw a drink at him. Gallaher told the officer he left and approximately 40 minutes later observed firetrucks and saw the house on fire, according to the affidavit.
During the officer’s interview with one of the home owners, he reported going downstairs after dark, finding Gallaher on his porch allegedly intoxicated. He said he went back upstairs and Gallaher followed. The homeowner said he told Gallaher “this wasn’t a place to come crash” and asked him to leave several times.
The homeowner said he began to argue with Gallaher and shoved him down the stair steps. The homeowner said Gallaher left. The homeowner reported approximately five minutes later he observed smoke coming into the kitchen. The homeowner said he didn’t know where the smoke was coming from and he heard Troxell yelling flames were coming up the stairwell. The homeowner said he and his wife got out of the house and he yelled at Troxell to get out.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Russell Stewart determined following an investigation of the structure there was heavy fire damage at the entry to the home and the staircase to the upper floor caused by an open direct flame held by a human hand making contact with fuel on the stair’s steps, according to the affidavit.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers reported an autopsy was performed on Troxell Sunday. He told The Progress state police at Clearfield are investigating further and he expects additional charges to be filed against Gallaher.
According to previously published reports, about 60 firefighters from Clearfield and Cambria counties battled the blaze that destroyed a home at 639 Main St., Coalport. The home is owned by Lacy Marie and Mark Wolfe who were home at the time but managed to escape the flames through a window. Lacy Wolfe then re-entered the home to get her father, according to the affidavit.