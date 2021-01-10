PHIIPSBURG — The year 2020 was disastrous for many service organizations. An inability to meet in person or hold fundraising events that for years have been sustaining organizations such as Kiwanis was a serious drawback.
The money raised by such organizations is always placed back into the local communities, so loss of these revenues can be staggering. For many social services, these funds are essential for organizational survival.
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.
The Kiwanis Club of Philipsburg has been actively promoting youth and community services for over 95 years. With a membership which has hovered around 40, many events and activities are held to generate this money, including a pancake breakfast, chicken BBQ, ice cream sales at community events, rose sales, and health screening events. Despite unbelievable odds, the Kiwanis club was able to match fundraising efforts from 2019 in 2020.
At its pre-Thanksgiving meeting each year, the organization awards the donations for the past year’s fundraising. A prayer breakfast is held and all recipients are invited to attend to receive their checks in person. Because of COVID-19, this was not possible this year. Checks had to be mailed rather than hand delivered.
Following is the list of donations provided by Kiwanis in 2020:
- YMCA $4,300
- Windy Hill $1,000
- YMCA Angel Tree $500
- Cen-Clear Giving Tree $500
- Holt Library $500
- Philipsburg Historical Foundation $500
- CPCA Food Bank $500
- Moshannon Valley EMS $300
- Trinity Methodist Church Shoe Bank $300
- West Branch Shoe Bank $300
- All God’s ChildrenDiaperDepot $300
- Osceola Mills Community Library $300
- P.R.C. (Main Street Program) $300
- Angel Scent Soap Pantry $300
- Osceola Mills Spirit Day $300
- Clear-Cen Pool $300
- All God’s Pet Pantry $300
- Shaw Memorial Library $300
- Osceola Mills Food Bank $300
- BSA $100
- Osceola Community Halloween $100
- Relay for Life $50
They were also able to continue the Kiwanis scholarship program providing $2,500 to students in area school districts. In total, $13,550 was donated.
In addition to these listed donations, Kiwanis also is instrumental in organizing the ringing of the “bell” for the Salvation Army at the Weis Market in Philipsburg. In normal years, as was Christmas 2019, the organization and other recruited volunteers, ring the bell for 20 days through Thanksgiving and Christmas. In 2019, a record $10,000 was collected at the Weis location and evenly split between Clearfield and Centre County Salvation Armies. This year, because of COVID-19, there were only enough volunteers to ring for a total of eight days.Even so, $4,539 was raised in this shortened time thanks to the generosity of the community and the willingness of the Weis store to once again accommodate this program.
Anyone interested in joining Kiwanis or who would like more information, the Kiwanis website Kiwanis.org provides a lot of information. Talk to a local member or email paulspringer7@gmail.com.