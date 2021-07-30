OSCEOLA MILLS — A 1988 bucket truck will soon be retired as Decatur Township supervisors recently voted to advertise for bids for the purchase of a new truck.
The bucket truck helps workers reach high locations. Around five years ago, the extended structure began dropping. It currently drops for about an hour before stopping, according to Roadmaster Steve Craim.
Purchasing a new truck is a priority.
“We’re in need of a new bucket truck,” said Craim. “It didn’t break, but I don’t think it will pass inspection.”
Supervisors discussed the decision to advertise, adding in how their personal experiences colored their opinions.
Using the old truck requires taking some chances, according to Supervisor Andrew Rebar Jr. Although Rebar admitted he has taken risks in life as an individual, he stated members of the road crew should not be put in any potentially dangerous situations.
“The truck is not fit to be on the road for certain,” said Rebar. “There’s no question. The bucket did start to do some strange things. For me, I don’t think about it, I just use it. That’s not fair to somebody that’s not willing to put themselves in that position.”
Operating faulty machinery is never the best decision, Rebar stated.
“That’s not a very smart thing to do, especially when you get where I am now,” he said. “I know hanging off that bucket, if it doesn’t work properly, could be disastrous.”
The sentiment was shared by Supervisor James Rice, who emphasized the safety concerns tied to the old truck. Rice also reminisced on his own past work experiences.
“I ran equipment that I shouldn’t even have been on,” Rice said. “Matter of fact, I’m lucky to be here… It’s getting to the point where (the truck is) sort of a safety issue.”
The township listed specifications for a new truck at their special meeting.
“We want a used bucket truck that’s under 100,000 miles with a fiberglass utility bed, gasoline-powered, automatic transmission and a 36-foot height boom,” said Secretary Pamela Peters.