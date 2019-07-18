The Sandy Township Police Department is investigating the death of a 30-year-old female. Police report the female was located in a field just off of U.S. 322 within Sandy Township.
Although the death is suspicious in nature, there is no immediate danger to the public.
The investigation is on ongoing, and autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Police were assisted by the Clearfield County Coroner and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office.
The name of the deceased female is not being released at this time.