CURWENSVILLE –The 51st edition of Curwensville Days will open Sunday, July 11 and conclude Saturday, July 17. The majority of festival events will be held at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
Family-friendly entertainment, admission and parking are free at the festival. There will be activities, a variety of food and displays –much of it provided by local non-profit organizations and businesses.
Curwensville Days planning committee Secretary/Treasurer Sandy Bowery said the committee is very pleased to be able to offer a festival in 2021 after having to cancel the 2020 event because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“For more than 50 years there has been a festival in Curwensville. Because we were unable to have a festival last year, the committee was really glad restrictions were lifted and we were able to plan Curwensville Days. We really wanted to go ahead,” Bowery said.
She said the committee hopes local residents will attend the week-long event. “Those attending will be able to see and visit with old friends that they haven’t seen in a couple years, support local groups, eat some tasty food and enjoy all the free entertainment.”
Bowery said the committee will host the beautiful baby and cutest pet contests again this year. Those interested in entering their baby, age infant to three, or their pet can bring photos to the committee’s booth beginning Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m.
Festival goers can vote for their favorite contestant in both competitions by placing a monetary donation in the corresponding container. The babies and pet that collect the most money will be named the winners on Friday, July 16. Funds collected help to defray festival expenses.
Sunday, July 11, the festival will open with a performance by Christian band, Not Ashamed. The vespers service, sponsored by the Curwensville Ministerium and the Curwensville Community Choir starts at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club will name the recipient of the 2021 Citizen of the Year award.
Monday, July 12, dancers of all abilities and ages will perform beginning at 6 p.m. as members of Kathy’s School of Dance take to the stage. Disc jockey DJ Super Stew will provide music beginning at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13, there will be a Zumba demonstration by Lynn Norris at 6 p.m. Artist Matt Day will perform at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14, members of Touch of Gold baton and flag corps will perform at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., The SharpTones will provide a mix of music from the 1950s to the present.
Thursday, July 15, the annual used book sale sponsored by the Curwensville Woman’s Club will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Curwensville Library. The sale will be held outdoors, weather permitting. If there is inclement weather the sale will be held inside the library with limited numbers permitted to shop. The cost is $3 for a bag of books, DVDs, $1 each and yearbooks, $2.
The sale will also be held Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration for the annual fiddler’s contest will start at 6 p.m.. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. Local artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band, with special tributes to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, will perform at approximately 8 p.m.
Friday, July 16, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. will sponsor a Community Blood Bank blood drive from 3 to 9 p.m. Donors must age 17 or older or age 16 with signed parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, have had no piercings or tattoos within the last three months and bring a photo identification. To schedule an appointment contact Kathy at 716-450-0376 or contact a fire company member.
At 6 p.m., there will be a demonstration by the state police constable K-9 unit. Local band, The Moore Brothers, will perform at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 17, late registration for the Susquehanna Class 5K and 10K races, sponsored by the GFW and the Curwensville Lions Club, will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the park. Buses will depart from the park to the starting lines along state Route 969 near the village of Lumber City at 8:30 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.
The Curwensville Regional Development Corps will host a takeout chicken barbecue meal beginning at 10 a.m. in the Northwest Bank parking lot. Dinners are $10 each and include a half chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and a cookie.
Registration for the 24th edition of the Curwensville Days Car Show begins at 9 a.m. and continues to noon. The show is held regardless of weather. Judging in 19 categories will begin at 1 p.m. Class trophies, the Curwensville Days Committee’s President’s Choice, the Mike Farley Memorial, the Leroy Fye Memorial and the Ken Britton Memorial trophies will be awarded beginning at 4 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s annual fireman’s parade steps off onto State Street and makes its way onto Filbert Street and Susquehanna Avenue. The annual procession will feature bands, twirling units, local celebrities and emergency and fire apparatus.
At 8 p.m., Jonathan Phillipi will perform his Elvis Presley tribute.