CURWENSVILLE — A project to improve Curwensville’s State Street has been denied funding.
At Tuesday’s meeting of Curwensville Regional Development Corp, Chairman Eric Johnson reported the Streetscape plan did not receive a multimodal transportation grant overseen by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We did not receive multimodal funds. Our project was not on the published list of projects that were awarded,” Johnson told members at Tuesday’s meeting.
He said CRDC does not plan to give up on the project and finding dollars to bring it to Curwensville.
“We need to look at what we can do. We plan to talk with legislators about other options for funding,” he said.
Last year, Curwensville Borough Council submitted a request for $1.5 million on behalf of CRDC to help pay costs associated with the first phase of upgrading eight blocks that are part of the Streetscape design.
Plans are for the work to be done in several phases to upgrade all aspects of State Street from its intersections with Bloomington and Ridge avenues. The effort will include improvements to sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking, signage and green spaces. Improvements will also be uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Council had already received permission from the state to use an Automated Red Light Enforcement grant as a match to the funding.
Plans are to utilize the $247,277 in ARLE funds received by the borough for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. Those items were originally included in the streetscape funding request.
Funds needed for expenses not covered by grant funding such as engineering and design are being paid for with CRDC’s capital campaign “Blueprint for Prosperity: Changes Now For Our Future.” The objective of the campaign is to utilize donated funds to jumpstart regional revitalization through downtown Curwensville enhancements.