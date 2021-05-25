CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard an anticipated project to improve driving conditions on a borough street is ready to advertise for bids.
At Monday’s combined committees’ meeting and business meeting, street committee Chairman Dave Donahue reported the project to upgrade the storm water system on Station Street will be advertised this week.
Donahue said council had hoped to publicize the notice requesting offers to do the work earlier this year. Last month, Donahue reported the borough’s Engineer Dan Beyer of the Altoona-based EADS Group said specifications for the project were under review.
Last year, Curwensville Borough received a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development Small Water and Sewer Grant program to upgrade the storm water drainage system along a section of Station Street between the road’s intersection with Grandview Avenue and the railroad crossing.
The grant is part of an award to improve water supply and sewage treatment and collection systems throughout the commonwealth.
Project specifications include adding more than 1,000 feet of piping to ditches along the highway and inserting concrete inlets. The work will improve public safety by eliminating standing water and ice buildup on the road’s surface. The borough will have a 15 percent match totaling $60,000.
“In the winter there is a hazard. Water comes out of the ditches near the railroad tracks and stands on the road,” Donahue said. “We paved the street this year because we had to. The snowplows were plowing up pieces of the pavement. Most of the work to be done is on the sides of the street so it shouldn’t damage the new pavement.”
He said in addition to the drainage upgrade there will also be a repair to the drainage system near the intersection of Fredricka Avenue and Station Street.
Donahue said stormwater is an issue for Curwensville Borough and council has been working to contain it.
“We have been working to get stormwater issues in the borough resolved. Along with our engineer, we have been looking for funding the borough can apply for. We’ve got to do what we can for the town.”
Council expects to review bids and possibly make a decision about accepting a proposal for the project at its June 14 meeting