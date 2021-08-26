CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Marching Band will perform music from the “Shrek” movies in its halftime show.
Director Robert Pennington said the performance includes four songs, “All Star,” “Accidentally in Love,” “Immigrant Song,” and “I’m a Believer.”
Pennington said he chose those songs as a sampling of what he called “great music” from the film series. The band will perform the show at all home and away Golden Tide football games.
“It doesn’t seem as though it’s been that long, to me at least, but the film ‘Shrek’ was released 20 years ago. During the show, the band is celebrating all of the great music that has come from the ‘Shrek’ movies that have been released during that time.”
He said he believes the audience will enjoy the show. “Our drum majors have really been working on some showmanship with their conducting this year, so they should be fun to watch. Our band front will also be featured during ‘Accidentally in Love.’ You’ll also see the drum majors and band front dressed up as some familiar characters from the ‘Shrek’ movies.”
The band is made up of 55 musicians and band front from grades eight through 12. Pennington said the ensemble also includes one seventh grade student who was invited to join to play percussion.
“Our numbers are down a bit this year for a number of reasons. We had a large senior class graduate last year. We’ve also lost some of our numbers due to COVID-19 concerns. The musicians we have left though have been resilient. They never give up, and they know that the quality of the sound the band puts out is more important than the quantity of members. Our band is made up of just about an equal split between younger and older students this year. You would never be able to tell that from listening to us. The younger musicians have really stepped up in a big way to contribute,” he explained.
The band is welcoming a new staff member this year. “We are very excited about the addition of Dalton Condon this year as the assistant marching band director. He has been a tremendous part of the band’s success. He has allowed us an opportunity to have more time working with students. The students are really enjoying working with him,” Pennington said.
He also thanked band Manager Claireese Richards for her work. “Claireese is always working behind the scenes to keep the band running smoothly. She copies and cuts music, runs equipment, sorts drill for the halftime show, and so much more. Having her as a manager is really like having a secretary on hand. There isn’t anything she can’t get done, and she definitely deserves some recognition,” he said.
The Tide had two full weeks of band camp, practicing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 through Aug. 20.
Pennington said the band’s members didn’t seem to mind the long hot days of work. “We were so grateful to get in a full camp this year after a COVID-19 case within the band shut us down on day three last year. We’ve learned a lot of musical things at band camp this year, but just as important as the music has been team bonding. We’ve really taken a lot of time this year to try and become a family of sorts. Our seniors and student leaders have really stepped up in a big way in organizing activities and even a few pranks for everyone to be a part of.”
Pennington said Curwensville marching band had a busy summer. “We marched in eight parades including DuBois, Grampian, Punxsutawney, Osceola Mills, Curwensville, Houtzdale, Patton, and Clearfield.”
The band is not planning on any trips during the 2021-22 school year but is hoping to visit Disney World to perform in fall 2022.