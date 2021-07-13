CURWENSVILLE — In 2019, Bill Williams of Curwensville was the chairman of Curwensville Rotary Club’s selection committee, handing out the Service Above Self award on the opening day of the Curwensville Day Festival.
Monday night, he was on the receiving end of the accolades as he accepted the 2021 Citizen of the Year award sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club.
The presenter was his daughter, Shaina Franson, the club’s selection committee chairwoman. Franson reported the award is observing its 50th anniversary.
It began in 1971 when it was sponsored by the Curwensville Area Jaycees. In 1974, it was given by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842 Auxiliary before the Curwensville Rotary Club assumed its patronage in 1976 and provided the award through 2019.
Curwensville Rotary Club became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic with members opting to disband the club after being a staple of the Curwensville community for many years.
“This left the award in jeopardy,” Franson said, adding, “Curwensville Woman’s Club stepped up to allow the long-time tradition to live on in the community.”
She said the person chosen for the award exemplifies the meaning of selflessness.
“They have given of their time and talents unselfishly for the betterment of their community and the people living there. They don’t seek praises or accolades for their endeavors but only want to help in whatever way they can. Whether they receive any recognition for their deeds would be inconsequential and in some ways embarrassing as their goal is not recognition but to provide help in any manner needed,” she explained.
Williams, the owner of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, is a long-time resident of Curwensville. He serves as the announcer for Golden Tide sports programs.
“For more than 30 years he has devoted his evenings to announcing football games –from midgets to mites to junior high, junior varsity and varsity games. Whether it is a football game, soccer or Powder Puff football he is there providing play-by-play commentary on the game. His voice not only echoes over Curwensville but he travels to away games to announce the Golden Tide marching band,” she explained.
He is the announcer for the Clearfield County Fair parade and the Curwensville Days fiddler’s contest. He is a past president of the Curwensville Merchants Association, Curwensville Rotary Club and Curwensville On the Go — a combination of Curwensville’s four service clubs.
During many holiday seasons, Williams has ensured the town of Curwensville is properly lighted by ordering, examining and replacing light bulbs on the borough’s seasonal lights.
“With the assistance of firefighters from Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. you will see him driving up and down Filbert and State streets to ensure every light and banner are properly placed and working,” Franson noted.
For more than 35 years, Williams has lent his voice to the Search for Peace pageant serving as a shepherd, a folk singer and a member of the men’s choir.
He currently serves as the secretary for the Curwensville Regional Development Corp and the Curwensville Municipal Authority and is a member of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.
He is a lifetime member of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and later this week will direct his 25th edition of the Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade.
“Such longstanding dedication and service to multiple organizations is rare and commendable,” Franson stated.
Williams told The Progress following his receipt of the award he was “very proud and humbled” to be chosen. He said he strives to follow the example his father set for his family.
“My father always donated his time to everyone and he taught us to do the same. I have always tried to serve my fellow man,” Williams said.