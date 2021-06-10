CURWENSVILLE — A long-standing tradition will return to the 2021 Curwensville Days.
The Service Above Self award was presented annually at the festival’s official opening vespers service by the Curwensville Rotary Club for 43 years but the club has since dissolved leaving the award without a sponsor.
Since the Rotary became the award’s sponsor in 1976, 42 individuals, nine groups and two businesses were honored with the Service Above Self award. The award’s origins are traced back to 1971, when the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees presented an award during a three-day festival it sponsored. That event eventually evolved into Curwensville Days.
Awards were not given in 1972 or 1973. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No 842 Auxiliary presented it in 1974. An award was not handed out in 1975 but the tradition was revived in 1976 by the Curwensville Rotary Club who served as the award patron from 1976-2019.
The General Federation of Womens’ Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club has stepped up to serve as the 2021 award’s new patron and is asking for local residents’ assistance in naming a worthy recipient.
Club member Shaina Franson said, “The Woman’s Club has accepted taking over this project. The award will continue on and will be presented during the vesper services, Sunday, July 11, at Curwensville Days.”
The Woman’s Club is also renaming the award since its title Service Above Self was taken from Rotary International’s adage.
“The Woman’s Club decided to take the award’s name back to it’s original name, Citizen of the Year, since Service Above Self is a Rotary motto,” Franson said.
Franson said she is the award’s new chairwoman. She takes over from her father Bill Williams who was the chairman for Rotary’s Service Above Self award selection committee for many years.
Franson said CWC is seeking nominations for the award. Those who want to submit a candidate for consideration or want more information can call 814-236-2872.
Jeff Bellmore of Lumber City received the Curwensville Rotary Club’s 2019 Service Above Self award. No award was presented in 2020 because Curwensville Days was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.