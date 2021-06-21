CURWENSVILLE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club held its annual banquet June 1 at the Curwensville Community Center. The meal was catered by the CCC.
The club honored its special long-time members who have reached significant milestones. They are: Barb Baronak and Connie Wetzel, 50 years; Gladys Kline, Joan Domico and Sherry Vokes, 45 years; and Gloria “Skip” Hoover, 30 years.
Thirty-one members and guests were present at the meeting. There was special entertainment during the meeting by Brenda Webber who shared some of her special songs for the occasion. The door prize was won by Hoover.
During the meeting, it was announced the Curwensville Library would sponsor several children’s programs. For details contact the library at 814-236-0355.
The club will host its annual summer book sale at the library for one day only. The sale will be held Thursday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rain-date will be held Friday, July 16.
There was a reminder the annual Susquehanna Classic 10 K run and 5K run and walk will be held Saturday, July 17 at 9 a.m.
Early registrations for the race must be postmarked by July 3. Registration will be held the day of the race at Irvin Park, Curwensville between 7-8:30 a.m. The race is sponsored annually by Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lion’s Club. For additional information contact Lois at 814-236-3422 or Frank, 814-236-3455.
Members approved sponsoring the annual award given on the opening night of Curwensville Days. The award’s title will be Citizen of the Year. Shaina Franson offered to chair the selection committee. The award has been sponsored for many years by the Curwensville Rotary Club but the club has dissolved.
Member Margie Anderson presented a $750 scholarship to Jessica Demovitch.
The club will not meet during the summer months. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Curwensville Community Center.