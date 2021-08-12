CURWENSVILLE — Plans concerning revised ownership of two properties that are earmarked for action by Curwensville Borough’s Vacant Property Review Board were under discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
Tammy and Donald Young told the committee they are planning to sell their property at 627 Center St. and Matt Rowles said he has a buyer for his property at 315-317 Bloomington Ave. — properties recently approved by Curwensville Borough Council to begin the legal process to have structures on both sites demolished.
Board Chairman Hildred Rowles inquired whether there is a sales agreement for the properties and the potential new owners are aware of the fines associated with the house for not meeting deadlines to provide a remediation plan for the property.
Tammy Young and Rowles said the interested people are aware but there is not yet a sales contract for either property. Tammy Young inquired why the properties were targeted for demolition.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley reported the Center Street home has structural issues and both structures require upgrades to mechanical systems and electric. He said the committee has been working on both properties for more than a year in an effort to get them repaired and able to be inhabited.
The Youngs and Rowles recently provided remediation plans. Both were given to Committee Member Terri Bracken at the conclusion of hearings at the district magisterial court concerning the condition of those properties and their owners’ failure to meet deadlines set by the committee.
Bracken said the prospective owners need to be made aware of the amount of work each property entails to bring it up to code.
“They need to have an honest understanding of the severity of the work that needs to be done in the home. It isn’t going to be $2,000 or $3,000 to make this right. These properties is blighted.”
Rowles said the property’s owner needs to make sure the work meets safety codes in order to receive a permit for occupancy.
“The structure, the plumbing, the electrical, heating and sewage –it all has to be in working order. It has to pass the codes to receive an occupancy permit,” he said.
Member Keith Simcox told Rowles his plan is not specific and does not include a cost estimate for the work.
“This is why since the beginning we have said you need to have a contractor to tell you what is needed. This has been going on since last August. This didn’t happen overnight.”
The board said the matter is now out of its hands because council has now followed its recommendation to have the properties demolished. “Council has approved submitting these to its solicitor. The solicitor has prepared letters advising you. They are ready to be sent out,” Bracken said.