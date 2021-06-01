CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Area School District is participating in the summer meal program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 years old or younger without charge. Meals will be handed out curbside.
Curbside pickup will begin on Monday, June 14, and continue until the 2021-22 school year begins, with the exception of Monday, July 5 — no meals will be distributed this day.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the site and time, as follows:
Curwensville Area High School Door No. 6, Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals will be bagged for pickup. Those picking up meals Mondays will receive breakfast and lunch for three days. Thursdays, they will receive breakfasts and lunches for four days.
Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any U.S.Department of Agriculture-related activity should write or call immediately to, USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice or TDD).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.