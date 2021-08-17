CURWENSVILLE — Currently, district protocol will not mandate Curwensville students and staff wear masks inside the school building during the coming school year — although there will be certain instances when they will be required to wear them.
At the recent Curwensville Area School Board meeting, directors heard that all students and staff will be asked to carry a mask to school with them each day and use them during various educational circumstances.
Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said, “When students come together to do things such as science labs, they will have to mask if they are less than three feet apart. When they break apart they can remove them…We believe we need to dip our toes into masks to get the most out of our educational program,” he said.
High school Principal Bill Hayward gave additional examples of when students will need to wear a mask, including members of the choirs practicing on the risers and musicians inside the band room.
During his report, Superintendent Ron Matchock reviewed the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies stating students and staff who are in instructional situations where they are less than three-feet apart will be required to don masks whether they have been vaccinated or not.
“Social distancing to the maximum extent possible will be expected for all students and staff. Six feet is the target whenever possible with three-feet as the minimum when six feet cannot be attained,” he said.
All unvaccinated students and staff will be encouraged to wear masks while they are inside the school buildings. Mask wearing will not be required by either students or staff when they are outdoors.
Federal mandates require masks to be worn by students on all public transportation, including school buses.
In addition to social distancing, the district will continue to emphasize sanitation and cleaning in all areas of the school buildings each day.
The importance of hand washing including proper techniques and personal hygiene will be spotlighted for students daily, Matchock said.
Contact tracing will still be used. All individuals identified as a close contact to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 from inside or out of the school district will be expected to quarantine in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Currently the decision to close schools because of COVID-19 spread throughout the district and the community now rests with individual school district’s administration. Decisions to close a building or not will be made with assistance from the state departments of health and education.
“We are no loner under the state Department of Health COVID-19 protocol. We will now use it as a guide. We will still consult the state Department of Health and other health professionals for assistance but the district is no longer locked into DOH decisions,” he noted.
Matchock told directors although the district has developed its strategy using current information its plan of action could change depending on whether the amount of cases within either the school district or Clearfield County go up or down. “This could change at any time based on cases within the school district. If we have many cases it may change the recommendations on distancing and masking,” he said.