CURWENSVILLE — Preparing students for life after high school graduation is the premise behind an exercise held Friday at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.
Seventy senior students participated in virtual mock job interviews with representatives of 11 businesses in order to hone their discussion skills and increase their comfort levels while involved in one-on-one conversations.
The businesses participating included healthcare, education, business and trades.
Guidance counselors Nancy Matchock and Jesse Husted told The Progress prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in-person mock job interviews were held on alternate years from the district’s annual career fairs attended by numerous business representatives who would meet with the school’s juniors and seniors.
Husted said the guidance department thought they would have to forgo the interviews this year because of the pandemic but they were offered assistance by North Central Pennsylvania Career and Planning Development Career Counselor Jocelyn Bash.
“She was great to work with. She identified the things we needed and came up with many ways she could help,” Husted said.
Matchock said the students were sorted into groups and paired for the interviews with the business representatives from a field similar to one they are interested in pursuing after graduation.
“We tried to match their interests. These mock interviews were tailored around the seniors’ needs and interests areas,” Matchock said.
She said for several weeks, the seniors were prepared for the process.
“We went into their homerooms and showed them a PowerPoint of how they could prepare and what to expect and how it could be beneficial to their future plans,” she explained.
Student Chasey Howell said she found the process useful.
“I think it was very beneficial,” Howell said, adding the practice allowed her to feel secure in her interviewing skills.
Husted said the guidance department is very grateful both to the NCPCPD and to the district’s administration for their support of the mock interview exercise.
“That the administration allows this to happen is just an amazing thing,” he added.
Assistant High School Principal Matt Kephart said he fully supports the seniors’ mock interview process.
“I think it’s great. Kids are getting real world experience. I’d like to thank the guidance department for doing this. I love to see anything that blends the school district and the community. I would also like to thank the community for volunteering their time to do this. We are very blessed here at Curwensville to be a part of this community,” he said.