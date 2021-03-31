Students are able to best concentrate on their studies when they don’t have to worry about meeting their personal needs.
That’s the goal of a new program at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School that finds ways to meet junior and senior high students’ requirements through The Closet. The Closet, which officially opened during the 2020-21 school year, received its name because organizers did not want its mission to be obvious and allow students to feel comfortable using the program.
While the project was originally planned to help junior and senior high school students it has expanded to elementary-school-aged children as additional needs became evident.
Organizers said the program has become very important to Curwensville students by providing them with items such as food, clothing, personal hygiene products, cleaning products, paper goods, blankets and comforters.
Instructor Audrey Thomas said, “The Closet has taken a life of its own. We have ended up with multiple different facets, especially in the wake of COVID-19. At its core are food, snacks, hygiene products, and adult new or gently used clothing donations are accepted. Those items are provided to families in need as well as day-to-day needs within our school building. The Closet has accumulated everything from canned foods to pony-tail holders for distribution. Each family’s needs are so different, that we try not to limit what we can do for them. If we don’t have the resources, we try to partner our students and families up with other community organizations that may be able to help.”
“Throughout the 2020-21 school year, countless bags of goods were distributed to school community members. The National Guard was generous in providing draw-string bags that we have been using to inconspicuously send home hygiene products and food bags with students,” Thomas explained.
Items collected are also distributed directly to teachers to help them meet students’ needs.
“In the high school we have tried to stock the physical education teachers with deodorants and quick fixes for students in class. We also have baskets full of feminine hygiene products in the women’s restrooms for quick access. All of these efforts have been made possible through generous donations from our Curwensville community as well as surrounding areas,” Thomas said.
The Closet also provides food for times when students are not in the school building.
“Snack efforts took on a life of their own and The Closet ended up partnering with the district’s cafeteria staff. They have been generous in providing a second breakfast option for high school students. To not exclude the elementary and have outreach in those areas, the cafeteria has also partnered with The Closet to provide weekend food bags for elementary students. The bags include two packed lunches and two breakfasts for each child in a family. All of these efforts would not be possible without the support of the generous cafeteria staff and student helpers who allow us to provide nearly 100 second breakfasts each day as well as nearly 100 packed weekend meals every week,” she stated.
Thomas said The Closet has been well supported.
“The Closet is only possible through the collaboration of the guidance office, cafeteria staff, and high school’s Student Council.”
The advisors in these three areas include Jesse Husted, Vickie Bunnell and Thomas. Although most of the program’s management goes through the three, Thomas said any high school teacher is able to provide information about The Closet.
“We have been able to maintain supply with an overflowing amount of support from the school community, faculty, staff and administration. The community, along with surrounding communities, is constantly showing its support with both monetary and physical donations. Faculty and staff are always lending a hand, spreading the word, and also making donations. Our administration has been above and beyond supportive since the startup of The Closet.
“We are constantly accepting donations. Those who would like to donate to The Closet, or simply have questions, should email jhusted@curwensville.org or call the school and ask for the high school’s guidance office.”
“We do our best to meet requests using supplies we have on hand. A lot of the requests The Closet receives start as referrals from members of the school community. Once we receive a request we can talk to the students/families and identify some of their most essential needs. Some requests can be met easily with funds we try to keep available for certain circumstances. Other requests we may have to spend a little more time working on fulfilling.”
Curwensville School District, as are other districts in the commonwealth, is receiving free breakfast and lunch meals for all students through the U.S. Department of Agriculture; however, Thomas said organizers are looking ahead to meet student’s future needs.
“With the free breakfast and lunch program implemented by public schools right now, we have had a lot of success connecting families to the resources made available through this funding. Moving into the future, the free breakfast and lunch program may not be in place. If this funding is gone, we will need to rely heavily on community donations. We are working on implementing a sustainable, teacher-driven back-up plan in which teachers will supply donations in exchange for Friday dress-down days when they are wearing Golden Tide gear.”
Thomas said Curwensville patterned its closet program through reports about similar programs at other school districts.
“We had heard from other schools at various conferences that they have similar closets for students in need. At Curwensville, supplies have been spread out throughout the school, and organizers saw this as a good opportunity to consolidate all resources in one place. Student Council is probably the largest student organization, so it made sense to get as many people there involved as possible. Members even painted murals on the walls outside the closet area.”
Thomas said the district’s custodial staff was also very instrumental in customizing the space for the program.
“We never dreamed this would turn into such a large project, but we’re more than happy to be helping our community during these times. It really has turned into a little bit of light in a time that our students and school community really need it,” Thomas said.
High School Principal Bill Hayward said he is very proud of the program and those who have worked so hard to organize The Closet and meet students’ needs. “Everyone has stepped in to lend a hand.”