CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board conducted a number of items of business at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting.
Directors approved summer school programs for both the elementary and junior/senior high school to be held this summer.
The district plans to utilize some of the funding it was allocated through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief program –part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Superintendent Ron Matchock reported “Twenty percent of ESSER money must be used to help students bridge the learning gap.”
The board approved Shirley McClure-Sopic as an addition to the aide, cafeteria, custodial and secretary substitute lists.
Directors authorized leave for employee Cynthia Fye after she has exhausted all her sick days from April 7 until about May 17.
The board approved hiring Brandi Billotte as the assistant dramatics director for the 2020-21 musical.
Directors accepted the donation of gowns at a total value of $4,103 from Duane Carlson of Sinking Spring. Matchock said the gowns are being used for the musical.