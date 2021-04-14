CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Lisa Kovalick spoke to Curwensville Borough’s Abandoned Property Committee regarding how the authority may be able to assist with blighted property cleanup.
Kovalick county commissioners revived the authority last fall to work out issues of blighted properties in municipalities throughout the county. Blighted homes are a ongoing problem throughout the county, a study has shown.
She said the five-member board will assist any municipality that contacts the authority asking for help to get rid of blight, once the governing body sends a letter asking to partner with the authority.
“We are here to complement what the county has in place without walking on the toes of the community,” she told committee members.
Many county residents automatically think of dealing with blight through demolition and Kovalick said sometimes that is how the problem is addressed, but the authority will consider each case and look for future potential.
“If properties are automatically demolished, the municipality and the county lose tax revenue so in some cases, we like to look for a developer to put something on the property so that tax revenue continues. We also want the property to be put back together so that the development complements the community,” she explained.
Kovalick provided details about some programs and ordinances the authority hopes to get in place to make finding owners of blighted properties a simpler process.
Committee President Hildred Rowles told Kovalick they are in need of assistance. He said Curwensville has a number of properties that meet the description of blighted properties that are owned by members of one family. The family gets directives from the committee about cleaning up the properties, then transfers properties back and forth between members so that each time the committee has to start over with the citation process. “It’s exhausting” Member Andrea Shaffer-Stewart said.
“We are at a point with several individuals where we are beating our heads against the wall. We are done with the shell game,” Rowles said.
Rowles said the committee would recommend Curwensville Borough Council send a letter to the county’s Redevelopment Authority requesting to partner with it on several property remediations.
“I believe going to the Redevelopment Authority is going to be a help with some of these properties,” he said.