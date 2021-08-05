DUBOIS — A local woman who was employed as a licensed practice nurse at Christ the King Manor in DuBois has been charged by the state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office on drug-related charges.
Barbara Belle Carfley, 61, of Curwensville, was arraigned in front of District Judge James Hawkins at Magisterial Office 46-3-01 in DuBois on July 27.
Agent Ben Meintel of the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control charged Carfley with Administration, Etc. of Controlled Substance by Practitioner — a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance — a misdemeanor; and False/Fraudulent Material Information — a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Dept. of State Investigator Richard John notified the AG’s office on May 11 of possible narcotics diversion that occurred at Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois. The office was provided basic details of the incident that was to have involved Carfley, a licensed practical nurse employed at the nursing home.
On May 28, the office contacted the CEO at the nursing home to request documents related to the investigation. On June 14, those documents were received regarding investigation of possible drug diversion/dispensing of a controlled substance to a patient without a physician’s approval.
According to the documents, another LPN at the nursing home noticed a discrepancy when she went to administer a patient her medications. The patient asked the nurse to provide her with an as-needed medication, Oxycodone. The LPN then discovered on the electronic medication administration record (EMAR) that the physician’s order for the drug had expired — and she was not able to provide the medication to the patient. Further examination by the LPN of the controlled drug record showed that the drug had been pulled and signed for by Carfley on multiple occasions after the order expired. According to the EMAR, the physician’s order expired on April 23, and the patient received six tablets after the order expired — with none of those instances documented on the patient’s chart.
Another LPN then checked to see if Carfley had documented the administration of the Oxycodone on the patient’s medical record, and it was not documented as being administered after the physician’s order had expired. The information was provided to the nursing supervisor and later to the Director of Nursing. The remaining package of the patient’s Oxycodone containing nine remaining pills that were not permitted to be given to the patient were secured in a lock box.
On July 9, the AG’s office of the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control conducted an interview with Carfley, who admitted to administering the patient with Oxycodone multiple times after the physician’s order had ended.
Carfley is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. She is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6 at 9:45 a.m. at the District Judge 46-3-01’s office in DuBois.