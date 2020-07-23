A local man with a love of theatre is hosting a virtual theatre festival through social media in response to theatre closures that occurred as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Thornhill, formerly of Curwensville, is currently living and teaching English in China and has organized and is hosting a Virtual World Wide Fringe Theatre Festival that is being held during the month of August through his Facebook page, Thornhill Theatre Space.
Through his digital social media theatre space, he created a series titled “Couch Readings” which is a live-stream reading of brand new theatre scripts. He has featured new scripts from Australia, England, Canada and the United States. After the live-stream reading, Thornhill along with the writer and the actors discussed the new plays, with the hopes that it would help the writers further develop their scripts.
Seeing that theatres around the world were remaining closed and there was now an audience for digital productions, Thornhill developed the idea for a World Wide Virtual Fringe Theatre Festival.
“I spent quite a bit of time reaching out to theatre companies around the world that I knew had produced digital content and have attended festivals in the past, that way I could gauge interest.”
Within a few weeks, he had more than ten companies committed — and he hit the ground running.
“It’s been mind boggling how much interest I received,” Thornhill said. “I honestly still can’t believe it.”
Approximately 20 companies are on the schedule and there could be more by the end of the month. The kick off event is scheduled for Aug. 1 and that will be a virtual music festival, showcasing original songs from singer/songwriters from around the world.
Events that can be viewed during this festival include full length zoom plays, radio plays, interviews with theatre companies, a night of new theatre scripts, a directing masterclass, podcasts and much more.
Thornhill will also be directing his companies inaugural digital production titled “Self Help Tips with Tiffany” by Pedro Diegues and launching their podcast also as a part of this virtual festival, which will all take place on the Thornhill Theatre Space Facebook page.
“With CAST in Clearfield becoming very popular with the community, I know that there are people out there who are missing seeing theatre and I wanted to make sure that the members of the community that I am so fond of knew that there were still options out there,” Thornhill said.
The 29-year-old thespian is a Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School graduate who studied theatre at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is the son of Sydney and the late Brenda (Clapsaddle) Thornhill.
“I was in my first musical, ‘Man of La Mancha’ in 2006 as a freshman,” Thornhill said. “Before that, I wanted to be a music teacher, but the second I set foot on that stage for the first rehearsal, I knew my life changed forever.”
Thornhill specialized in stage management and directing as a theatre student at IUP.
Thornhill Theatre Space initially started as a way to share theatre news, upcoming events, history and facts. Coronavirus changed all of that.
“I’ve been living in China for almost three years now and it was a way for me to stay up to date with what was going on in the theatre world while I wasn’t actively practicing theatre,” Thornhill explained. “The pandemic put a lot of artists out of work, and that is when I came up with the idea for my Couch Readings series.”
Thornhill’s world wide virtual fringe festival begins Aug. 1 because similar events around the world began getting canceled and companies started producing digital work.
“I new I had already gained a bit of following from my Couch Readings, so I figured why not facilitate a space that companies can present their digital work as well.”
The name of the fringe is Thornhill Theatre Space World Wide Fringe Festival (#ttsvirtualfringe) that will feature productions from Scotland, United States, Canada, Phillippines, England and Singapore.
Thornhill Theatre Space can be accessed on Facebook at facebook.com/thornhilltheatrespace; Instagram at @thornhilltheatrespace; Twitter at @thteatrespace; and YouTube at Thornhill Theatre Space. All of Thornhill’s Couch Readings can be viewed on YouTube.