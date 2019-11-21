CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Moose Family Center donated turkeys to the Curwensville Food Pantry on Nov. 20 at the regular distribution day.
It has been an annual tradition started some time ago by Denny Yatta and other members of the Moose. They wanted to make a difference and help the families in Curwensville and the surrounding areas that are in need — so they contacted the Curwensville Food Pantry to see how many families the organization served and how they could help out.
Yatta had a heart for others and giving to those in need and he also helped at the pantry when he could. He is missed by many but his mission is still going on.
Curwensville Moose members continued Yatta’s mission with their support of the families who received a turkey on food distribution day.