CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Mayor John Adams reviewed crime incident statistics in Curwensville Borough for last year and the year prior.
At Monday’s council meeting, Adams addressed a report generated by Curwensville Borough Police comparing citations issued in 2019 and 2020. A number of crimes were up last year. Those include civil complaints, criminal mischief, illegal dumping, mental health incidents and motor vehicle accidents.
“There has been a decline in 56 percent of the incidents. I am not sure whether we can blame this on COVID-19 or not,” he told council.
In 2019, officers issued 129 citations compared with 53 last year. Complaints for disorderly conduct dropped more than half with 11 summons issued in 2020 contrasting with 24 in 2019. There were only a third of the number of domestic disputes last year with eight citations issued down by two-thirds from the 24 handed out the year before.
Narcotics violations were also reduced drastically. In 2019, police filed 21 citations and last year only three. Incidents of trespassing were lower by half with nine citations filed in 2020 and 18 in 2019.
The report notes criminal arrests totaled 23 in 2019 and 13 in 2020; alarms activated, five in 2019 and four in 2020; animal calls, 11 in 2019 and nine in 2020; assaults, 21 in 2019 and 15 in 2020; and burglary incidents, 13 in 2019 and two in 2020.
Civil complaints, 10 in 2019 and 14 in 2020; criminal mischief, nine in 2019 and 18 in 2020; disorderly conduct 24 in 2019 and 11 in 2020; domestic disputes, 24 in 2019 and eight in 2020; driving under the influence offenses, eight in 2019 and one in 2020; and drug violations, 17 in 2019 and eight in 2020.
Illegal dumping one in 2019 and two in 2020; forgery cases, one in 2019 and none in 2020; harassment incidents, 37 in 2019 and 36 in 2020; liquor law violations, four in 2019 and one in 2020; mental health incidents, 14 in 2019 and 16 in 2020; missing persons, six in 2019 and none in 2020; and motor vehicle accidents, three in 2019 and five in 2020.
Narcotics violations, 21 in 2019 and three in 2020; offenses against children and family, six in 2019 and three in 2020; public drunkenness, nine in 2019 and two in 2020; thefts, 18 in 2019 and 12 in 2020; and trespassing incidents, 18 in 2019 and nine in 2020.