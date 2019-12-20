CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville man was killed as the result of a fatal two-vehicle crash on state Route 729 inFerguson Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, Nathaniel Canfield, 30, of Curwensville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado north when a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Rose, 29, of Woodland, was traveling south and failed to negotiate a right hand turn in the roadway. Rose’s truck hit Canfield’s truck head-on, causing both vehicles to come to a final rest on the roadway.
Canfield’s truck caught fire after impact. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, a “good samaritan” who came upon the crash hooked a chain to the driver’s side door of Canfield’s truck and pulled the door off in an effort to remove Canfield from the wreckage.
Shaffer Snyder said it is unknown if Canfield was wearing a seatbelt because he was already removed from the truck by the time emergency responders arrived. Canfield was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if Rose sustained any injuries.
Shaffer-Snyder added that a cause of death will not be known until the autopsy was conducted late Friday.
Assisting PSP on scene were emergency responders from Grampian-Penn-Bloom Vol. Fire Co., Rescue Hose & Ladder of Curwensville, Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey, Curwensville EMS, and the state Department of Transportation.
Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino contributed to this story.