JOHNSTOWN — A resident of Curwensville was indicted on Jan. 7 by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal firearms and ammunition laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.
The one-count indictment named Chancellor M. Shaw, 25, of 636 Filbert St., Curwensville, as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment presented to the court, on Sept. 16, Shaw was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On June 26, 2018, Shaw was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Clearfield County, of the crimes of flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, which are crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms or ammunition.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.