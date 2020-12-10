CURWENSVILLE — A local man is housed in Clearfield County Jail and unable to post $250,000 bail after he was charged Wednesday with child rape.
Kenneth Earl Rowles III, 42, of Curwensville, was charged by Clearfield-based state police with four counts of rape of a child, two counts of trafficking in minors, and four counts each of statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years or older, deviate sexual intercourse w/child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old — all felonies of the first degree.
According to police, an 11-year-old female told her mother that Rowles introduced her to pornographic “things.” She told her mother than she and Rowles had engaged in various sexual acts, and her mother contacted police.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center by a forensic interviewer. The victim disclosed the sexual acts to the interviewer, which she indicated occurred several times.
On Dec. 9, an arrest warrant was obtained for Rowles and he was taken into custody.
Rowles was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Morris and bail was set at $250,000. He is unable to post bail and remains incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of Morris at Centralized Court on Dec. 23.