CURWENSVILLE — The Little League field along Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville is now equipped to provide treatment to a visitor experiencing a heart attack thanks to a donation from Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s Ambulance Service.
The service recently donated a Lifepak automated external defibrillator to the Curwensville Little League. The unit delivers corrective electrical impulse to treat lethal cardiac dysrythmias in either children or adults.
Emergency Medical Services Director Robert Shearer reported the donation is just the latest in Curwensville Ambulance Service’s program to equip emergency vehicles and other public places with AEDs. He said the ambulance service was fortunate to receive a grant from the federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase new AED units for each of its three ambulances that allow personnel to monitor the heart and other vital signs using one unit.
“We started this program approximately five years ago with Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. by putting one on each of its fire trucks. We have also donated one each to Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey and Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co,” he noted. Curwensville Little League requested one in December and, because of COVID-19, it took time to get the parts to refurbish the unit to allow it to be donated.
Shearer said anyone at the ball field can use the lifesaving device. Training is not required because either the emergency dispatcher or the device itself can guide someone through how to use it.
“When you have someone in distress and you call 9-1-1 the dispatcher there can walk you through how to use the AED. These models are made to be used in rural situations. They have a longer shelf life,” he added.
The point of having the equipment on site is to allow life-saving measures to be put in place more quickly than waiting for ambulance personnel to arrive on scene –as often times getting care in place quickly is critical to the patient’s outcome.
“That is the whole point of this program –early defibrillation. People, in many cases, will have a better chance of survival,” Shearer said.
Little League President Nathan Smith said the AED will provide a sense of safety to ball park visitors.
“It will provide peace of mind. God forbid that we’ll ever have to use it. Even though the ambulance is not far away from the field and can be here very quickly, (in some situations) every minute counts. It’s very nice to have it as a safety precaution.”
Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance Service provides advanced life support service in addition to basic life support and intermediate advanced life support to residents of Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Pike, Penn, Bloom, Ferguson and Knox townships.
In addition to its three ambulances, the service also has an EMS command and a mass casualty unit –all certified by the state Department of Health.