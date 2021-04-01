CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library notes recent donations.

Donations were made in honor of:

  • Barbara Baronak by Bret Baronak.
  • Dr. Michael Dotsey by Larry and Kathy Long.

Donations were made in memory of:

  • Elva Barrett by Bret Baronak.
  • Ramus Derbeque by Bloomington Cemetery Association.
  • Milly Johnson by Doris A. Lininger and daughters, Linda, Sherri, Jaymie, Marsha and Dori.
  • Duane Johnston by Kay Kester; Maxine Shepler; Shirley London; Roger and Cheryl Johnston; and Laura Jean Johnston.
  • Seth McCracken by Eugene and Jeannine Henry
  • Stanley F. Schall by Boyd and Viki Bell; Carol, Joe and Amanda Eamigh; and Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
  • Eileen Withey by Theresa Ammerman and family.

