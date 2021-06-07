CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Library has announced its memorial donations for the months of April and May.
They are:
Rodney Dean Barrett by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and Jan and Denny Shanafelt.
David “Dave Bonsall by David McNaul, Jerry McNaul, Roger and Sue Elensky and Dick and Sue Howell.
Ardell G. Bressler by Elaine Russell and Nancy Staub.
Tammy Bressler by Traci and Thad and Cole and Tristen Bressler.
Larry W. Brubaker by Curwensville Lions Club.
William L. “Bill Dale by Jack and Jean Errigo, the Leonard Martell Family, Susan Young and Boyd A. Hummel.
Melissa (Mitzi) Duckett Curry by Dot Matlack.
Jessie Engleman by Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
Marybeth Evanko by Carrie Traister Bell.
Gladys M. Knepp by Karen Coimbra, Cindy and Glenn Gill
Kathy Long by Lois and Ed Richards, GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club, Paul and Doe Augustine, Soult Wholesale Co., George and Angeline McLaughlin, Jo and Kenny Tubbs, Susan Wingard, Tom and Eugenia Nicholson, Sam and Carol Diehl, Rebecca Anderson, Gerald and Agnes Sample, Jeff and Gena Colbey, Michele Fannin, Rick and Jill Burralini, Clearfield Woman’s Club, the Lee Family, the Paulson Family, Kevin White, Judy and Jerry White, Lori Bernardo Swope, Sylvia Witherow and daughters, Judy Gallaway, Paula, Bob and Terri Henderson, Dennis and Janice Shanafelt, Shannon and Karen McKee, Barb, Brad, Brett and Barry Long and Thresa Yeager.
Donna McGary by Bonnie and Denny Dickey.
Jack Neff by Moldy Oldy Retirement Group.
Bill Mosley by Fred and Cathy Beckman.
Marian Schalk by Susan Wingard.
Sandy Wilkinson by Susan Wingard.
Bill Wingard by Susan Wingard.
Laura Wingard by Susan Wingard
Jude Zimmerman by Sister Theresa Ammerman