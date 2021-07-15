CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s adopt-a-trail program coordinator reported a need for a few more groups or individuals to assume responsibility for a few of the park’s recreational paths.
At Wednesday’s Curwensville Lake Authority meeting, members heard an update on the program from Alida Leslie. Leslie said while the program has continued to be popular among groups, families and individuals in 2021 she is still in need of some volunteers to assume responsibility for several paths.
“We have volunteers and a lot more have adopted trails this year but there are still a few that need adopted,” she told members.
There is a handful of the property’s 16 spurs on its trail system that have not received any maintenance in a while, she said adding she is hoping there are residents who are looking for an opportunity to help maintain the paths.
Authority members have noted on several occasions annual maintenance is needed on the paths because storms and rain bring down tree limbs and the recent storms have provided perfect conditions for overgrowth on the trails. Volunteers participating in the program are asked to visit the paths several times throughout the park’s season, especially following periods of severe weather and pick up any trash or downed limbs. Those cleaning up trails are also asked to notify the park’s staff about any bridges on the trails in need of repairs, fallen trees or areas where trash is too bulky or the volume of items collected is too large for the volunteers to carry them out.
Leslie told the authority she would like to see small signs at each trailhead noting the length of the trail, the type of terrain hikers can expect and whether it adjoins any other trails. Chairman Willie Null asked her to create a plan including expected cost so that it may be presented to the Army Corp of Engineers for review.
Those interested in joining the lake’s adopt-a-trail or who want additional information should contact Leslie at alidaleslie@gmail.com.