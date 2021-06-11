CURWENSVILLE — Next weekend is shaping up to be a busy one at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority announced the lake’s new 9-hole disc golf course will officially open on Saturday, June 19.
The course was donated by Friends of Curwensville Lake.
Disc Golf is played similarly to traditional ball golf, but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws. Visitors will be able to rent a set of discs at the lake’s office or use their own.
FCL Member Noah Stephens, who was the overseer for the project, told the authority the sport is gaining popularity and said he believed it would be a great asset for the park.
“I believe this will bring people in. It will be unique to the area and showcase the lake property as a beautiful backdrop,” Stephens said.
Information about the course including a map and rules can be found on Curwensville Lake’s Facebook page.
Authority members said there will also be an event for the younger set next weekend.
On Sunday, June 20, Curwensville Lake Authority will sponsor a kid’s catch and release fishing derby for those age 16 and younger. Fishing will take place between 8 a.m. and noon. Participants will receive a ruler and are asked to display it in the photos they take of the fish they catch.