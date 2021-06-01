CURWENSVILLE — A long awaited recreational pursuit at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will soon be a reality.
At a recent meeting of the Curwensville Lake Authority, Friends of Curwensville member Noah Stephens reported the nine-hole course is nearly complete.
“The tees, signs and baskets are all up,” Stephens told members. He said there is still some work to be done. A large bulletin board that will include a map of the course, rules for game play and a list of sponsors is yet to be added, Stephens said. He said score sheets also have to be created.
Information about the course will also be added to Curwensville Lake’s website and Facebook page.
Stephens and authority members discussed a tentative grand opening on Father’s Day weekend. Chairman Willie Null said the authority plans to purchase several sets of discs to be kept at the office for visitors to rent.
Disc Golf is played similarly to traditional ball golf, but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws.
Stephens told the authority at a previous meeting he believes having another recreational facility at the lake area could help boost attendance.
“I believe this will bring people in. It will be unique to the area and showcase the lake property as a beautiful backdrop,” Stephens said.
Stephens received permission from the authority to construct the facility. He said at that time, the sport is gaining popularity and would be easily incorporated to the list of recreational pursuits at the lake such as swimming, boating, hiking and fishing.