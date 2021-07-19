CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority discussed enacting a policy concerning signs with acceptable language at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At the authority’s June meeting, members heard a complaint from a couple who had camped recently at the park. The couple said there were obscene words on a camper parked near them.
They said they did not believe the signs were appropriate for a park used by visitors of all ages.
Secretary Susan Williams said she had conducted some research on Federal Communications Commission regulations concerning words that may not be spoken on the radio, noting she believed they may be good guidelines to use to develop a policy requiring anyone with inappropriate wording on their vehicle, travel trailer, tent or motorhome to cover it up while they are in the park.
“This is a family-friendly park. Words like those cannot be on display anywhere on a vehicle or camper that is at the park.” Williams said.
Chairman Willie Null told Williams he agreed. “This is a step in the right direction. We definitely want to keep it family-friendly here.”