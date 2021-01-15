CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority set opening day for Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s upcoming season.
At Wednesday’s rescheduled meeting, members scheduled the first day of the 2021 season as Thursday, April 1.
Chairman Willie Null suggested there be an Easter theme for any activities in the campground and in the park.
Members discussed developing a schedule of events to be finalized at the board’s February meeting. Once approved they will be posted on the lake’s website and Facebook page so that visitors are aware.
The authority also set a cleanup weekend on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at the lake’s campground. Those participating will receive free camping in exchange for volunteering their time to prepare the grounds for the 2021 season.
Members also authorized the personnel committee to develop a job description and salary for a park manager. The completed information will be presented at a future meeting.