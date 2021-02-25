Curwensville Lake Authority’s personnel committee reported it has held preliminary interviews with candidates for the general manager position at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At Wednesday’s meeting, committee members Susan Williams and Cody Fye said they recently conducted meetings with those submitting applications for the position.
Williams said information about the lead candidates would be presented to the board in an executive session following the meeting and then the authority would conduct final interviews.
Curwensville Lake Recreation Area has been without a general manager for several years. Authority members said previously they hope to have someone in the position by the lake’s opening day April 1.
Chairman Willie Null told The Progress, the makeup of the authority changed last year and with changes at the lake created by COVID-19, the authority needed to focus on operations.
“Last year was a different kind of year for Curwensville Lake Authority. In January 2020, more than half of the board had changed. This mostly new group took what we were given and ran with it. We noticed a need for someone to run the lake, but we were unsure if we wanted to fill the position right away without knowing enough about how everything worked. Then in March, COVID-19 hit, and we were forced to push back the lake’s opening date. The board then decided to run the lake from the authority level and save on payroll expenses,” Null said.
Null said once the lake was allowed to open with restrictions, board members continued serving in a management role. “The four active members of the board — myself, Randy Harris, Susan Williams and Cody Fy — took the reins, and the lake thrived like it has never before. This gave the authority an inside look as to what the lake needs to run effectively,” he said.
He said in preparing for the 2021 season, the authority determined a manager was needed. He said having someone in the lake overseer position will allow board members to focus on other areas
Null said the board believes the position will provide another means of giving visitors a positive experience at the lake.
“The addition of a general manager position will be the start of what the authority believes will lead to the success and longevity of a more permanent staff,” he said.