CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority noted several upcoming activities at its recent meeting.
Curwensville Lake Recreation will host its annual Labor Day fireworks display spectacular and activities on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Activities include a live band on the beach beginning at 7 p.m. A dance party will be held in pavilion No. 3 near the marina. A disc jockey will provide music from 8-11 p.m. A bonfire on the beach will begin after the fireworks conclude.
Additional activities may be scheduled.
Secretary Susan Williams said, “A complete schedule can be found on the Lake’s Facebook page and its website, www.curwensvillelake.com Visitors are encouraged to arrive at the park early. Those wishing to view the fireworks from their boats should plan to be on the water by 8 p.m. to avoid congestion at the park’s boat launches.”
Those with questions can contact the park’s office at 814-236-2320 with any questions.
A fall festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
Activities are currently being planned. Vendors are needed. There is no vendor fee. Anyone is welcome to set up but they must pre-register for their site by calling the park’s office.
Friends of Curwensville Lake are planning a 2021 Haunted Walk, Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2. FCL is seeking organizations, non-profit groups and individuals to set up a scare area. Those interested or seeking additional information should contact FCL through its Facebook page or leave a message at the park’s office.