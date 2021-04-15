CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority declared one of its members, through his failure to attend meetings, as having resigned his position.
At Wednesday’s meeting, following a less than 10-minute executive session for personnel matters, the board returned with Chairman Willie Null saying he was declaring the position held by David Twoey open for missing three meetings during the months of March and April as required by the authority’s bylaws.
The authority holds two meetings a month on the second and fourth Wednesdays.
In March, the authority revised its regulations. One of the changes in the section concerning authority members included a clause to declare board members who miss three consecutive meetings without being excused as having resigned their position.
“And for the record, (Twoey) hasn’t been (at authority meetings) for more than a year, unexcused,” Null said. He said over the last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members have held meetings using various methods, Zoom, Facebook and conference calls. “He didn’t attend any,” Null said.