CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is looking for groups, families and individuals to participate in the 2021 edition of the adopt-a-trail program at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Authority members reported the program worked very well last year and they are hoping this year’s volunteers will again produce spectacular results. Members said at Wednesday’s meeting, yearly registration for trail adoption is going to be required since there was a small handful of groups and individuals who signed on to assume care of the trails but never followed through.
“We have a new adopt-a-trail coordinator,” Secretary Susan Williams said, adding, “Those who want to register for the program for 2021 should call the lake’s office at 236-2320 and whoever answers the phone will take the information and give it to the coordinator. She will get in touch,” Williams said.
Last year for the first time, the authority instituted a program to assume cleanup and care of 16 spurs on the park’s trail system.
The authority, at that time, said annual maintenance is needed because of the severe storms and snowy and icy weather during the winter months that brings down tree limbs. The authority requests small groups and individuals step up and volunteer to be responsible for maintenance of the paths for the enjoyment of all who visit the park and utilize the trails. Those assuming the cleanup responsibility are asked to visit the paths several times throughout the park’s season, especially following periods of severe weather and pick up any trash or downed limbs.
Those cleaning up trails are also asked to notify the park’s staff about any bridges on the trails in need of repairs, fallen trees or areas where trash is too bulky or the volume of items collected is too large for the volunteers to carry them out.