CURWENSVILLE — There will be two new overseers at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area when the lake opens for its 2021 season on April 1.
At Wednesday’s meeting, following a brief executive session for personnel, the board unanimously hired Justin Hammond of Curwensville as the lake’s general manager and David Hopper of Olanta as the store/accounts manager.
Board Chairman Willie Null said the board was thrilled to welcome the two men to the lake’s management team.
“We are ready to start off 2021 with the right people in the right places. We are going to have a great summer,” Null said.
Hammond, a transplant from Buffalo, N.Y., has lived in Clearfield County since 2008.
“Since we moved here, my family has loved going to the lake every summer,” Hammond said. “When I saw the job of general manager come up I talked over applying for it with my wife.”
Hammond said after brainstorming with his wife and running by her some ideas to make the lake and surrounding recreation area more appealing to visitors, he decided to apply for the position.
“I decided to give it a shot,” he explained.
He said he hopes to build on the facilities and programs currently offered at the lake.
“The current board has done an amazing job of getting the lake going in the right direction,” Hammond said. “Hopefully I can help bring the lake up to its full potential and keep it there.”
Hammond was previously a truck driver and then fleet manager for a trucking company. He and his wife have four children, ages four to 14. He also volunteers for the Salvation Army in DuBois and managed the Red Kettle campaign for the organization in 2019. He secured a position as the State College office manager for the 2020 Census and was promoted to field management.
“I am excited about this opportunity to help bring the public back to the lake and expand what has been started,” Hammond said.
Hopper, a Clearfield County native, told The Progress he spent many summers at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area as part of his family’s boating business.
“I grew up there. It is a big part of my childhood. I love it there,” Hopper explained.
Hopper is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and received an associate’s degree in computer science from South Hills School of Business. He served as a desktop team leader for Penn State University’s Rural Education Outreach program.
He said he, too, hopes to help make the lake more enticing to visitors.
“The lake has opportunities for fishing, swimming boating and just enjoying the outdoors,” Hopper said.
Hopper also hopes to reinstate water treatment at the lake — a practice from previous years he noted that has been discontinued.
“They used to treat the water at the lake and it was much better. I would also like to increase the number of fish habitats there and add some new activities,” he noted.