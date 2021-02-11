Curwensville Lake Authority is looking to improve Curwensville Lake Recreation Area with an upgrade to one or two of the playgrounds there.
Chairman Willie Null on Wednesdsay reported he and Secretary Susan Williams participated in a conference call recently with a representative of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources concerning funding to upgrade play areas.
Williams reported one of the concerns heard from visitors to the lake is about the condition of some of its play areas particularly the equipment adjacent to pavilion No. 1.
Null said this year he would like the authority to focus on projects that are visible to visitors since much of what was done in 2020 was improvements to the infrastructure and facilities.
“This year we need to focus on fixing up what people can see,” he explained.
DCNR’s Park Rehabilitation and Development grant program awards up to $110,000 to eligible projects that upgrade or rehabilitate recreation spaces that are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. A dollar for dollar match is required for all funds awarded over $30,000.
Members discussed the costs associated with equipment, site preparation and installation and approved several members doing research by speaking with equipment companies and representatives of local parks who recently received DCNR funding.
The information will be reviewed at the authority’s next meeting Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Visit Clearfield County’s conference room.