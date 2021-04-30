CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is getting ready to take on a sometimes smelly problem.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members said an analysis was recently done on the restrooms and the septic system at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. Chairman Willie Null said the company that performed the study then provided the authority with a plan of action to keep smells at bay in toilet facilities located throughout the park.
“The company provided us with a plan of what to do every week to keep them smelling good,” Null told members.
Unpleasant odors lingering in some of the restrooms were among complaints the authority received from those who visited the park in 2020.
Null said the authority wants visitors to have an all-around pleasant experience at the park and that includes the restrooms.
The authority also discussed scheduling an inservice with members of the park’s maintenance staff on how to care for the composting toilet near pavilion No. 1 to keep it functioning properly.
Manager David Hopper said he has been researching the system and received several tips to help maintain the system’s health and keep it operating well.
Null also requested Hopper pass along the authority’s thanks for the park’s appearance.
“I am so impressed and pleased with the way things are looking here,” Null said. “The park looks amazing. It’s awesome.”