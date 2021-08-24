CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved advertising for another police officer.
At the recent combined council and committees meeting, members approved posting for a part-time, as-needed officer.
Mayor Jim Hoover told council recently an officer is needed to fill in the roster whenever a fellow officer is sick, on vacation or at training.
Council discussed whether it could afford to hire another officer. Finance and personnel committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said she did not believe the cost would be much higher than the amount already budgeted for the department.
“If they are replacing a part-time officer the cost would be the same. It would cost more if they replace a full-time officer,” she said.
“I would like to see what kind of response we get,” Hoover said. Council agreed and voted to advertise up to the Sept. 13 meeting.
The borough currently has two full-time officers and two part-time officers, having hired Quentin Neff as a full-time officer and Porter Kling as a part-time officer at a meeting in June.
In two other police-related matters, council approved the purchase of two body cameras and two Kevlar vests for the full-time police officers. The cameras total approximately $2,160 and the vests are $1,200 each for a total cost of $2,400.
Hoover said both items are needed. Resident and business owner Shawn McCracken said of the cost for the vests, “It’s a small price to protect them.”
Council authorized covering the cost for the equipment with its America’s Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds.