CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Elementary School has received a grant to enhance its early elementary reading program.
Curwensville Area School Board recently heard from elementary Principal Chris Marsh, who said the school was recently awarded $10,000 from the state’s Training and Technical Assistance Network to implement Enhanced Core Reading Instruction during the 2021-22 school year.
“Last year we (submitted an application) for this grant but unfortunately we were not selected. Never ones to let an obstacle deter us, we used Title funds to purchase the ECRI material and set out on our own. We applied again this year and due to the district’s obvious interest and commitment, our application was selected as one of approximately 25 schools in the state to be part of this group,” he said.
He said ECRI is a phonics-styled program used to enhance reading for grades kindergarten through two, used along with the Title reading program.
“After the first year, pioneering the program here at Curwensville, we had very noticeable growth scores –100 percent of our Title students showed growth over the course of the year. In all grade levels, at least 55 percent of the students were at or above benchmark. Additionally many of our students who had been determined not to be at benchmark were within 10 points of being so. The end-of-year scores and data indicate numerous students in Title made at least one full year of growth while others exceeded a full year of growth. This is a hugely successful swing for many of the students. For where we’re at in the pandemic we consider this a remarkable outcome,” Marsh explained.
He said the district will use the grant to focus on training an identified team of participants, on-site observation and continued support from Central Intermediate Unit No. 10.
Marsh said given the data from the pilot year, he is expecting greater outcomes during the 2021-22 school year.
“There will be even better things to come this year. The investment in our students is certainly going to pay dividends based on what we’ve seen thus far. We hope to have more spectacular things to share at the close of next year,” he added.