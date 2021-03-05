CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Elementary School will be extending their Read Across America celebration through the end of March with a unique project that combines students, the Curwensville business community and recreation.
Students will be asked to participate in “And to Think that I saw it on State Street” starting today, March 6. According to the District’s Title I Reading Specialist and kindergarten through grade six literacy Coach Kathleen Hawkins, classrooms in each grade created posters about their favorite books that will be hung in participating businesses along Curwensville’s State Street. Similar to a scavenger hunt, students will receive a list of businesses where they can check off each of the posters as they locate them in participating businesses. Those who turn in completed sheets by Tuesday, March 30 will receive a $5 voucher to purchase a new book.
Hawkins said downtown business owners are enthusiastic about partnering with the school district for the activity.
“The businesses we spoke to about participating were very excited about it. It will mean extra foot traffic for them and families coming around. The businesses have always supported the school district and we are glad for an opportunity to support them,” Hawkins explained.
Each of the posters contains a QR code and by scanning those codes with a smart phone, those participating in the hunt will be able to hear some additional information about each book featured in a poster. Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said the district hired a science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM teacher this year. He said the QR codes will “get the kids thinking about the technology that goes into creating them.”
Hawkins said by adding the QR codes to the poster, the district is combining literacy and technology into a fun, family-friendly activity.
“The QR code opens the STEM door and lets students think about it,” Marsh said.
The school believes families are ready to get out-of-doors and the activity will have them exploring the community safely.
“I think this is a first step into emerging from the pandemic. Students and their families will be getting outside for an activity that meets safety protocols,” Marsh said.
Hawkins said the district’s literacy team developed the idea for the hunt.
“One of our team members presented the idea. The team then takes the seed and came up with something that works for the school and the community,” Hawkins explained.
Read Across America had to be revamped this week because of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We normally have guest readers come in and read their favorite books to the students but this year we aren’t able to do that,” Hawkins said.
The scavenger hunt caps off a full week of activities at the school. Students have been able to win prizes by guessing the identity of a mystery reader each day. They also can listen, at their leisure, to any of the elementary teachers reading their favorite books giving them an opportunity to reunite with former teachers and meet ones they will have instructing their class in coming years.
Another fun activity was “Unwrap a Read Aloud” — where participating classrooms received several wrapped books. Students were able to remove the gift wrap from the books as special surprise. Hawkins said each of the teachers expired selected books they believed their students would be excited about.
“We wanted to create a buzz about books,” she said.