CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District may not require students to wear protective face shields and masks during the 2021-22 school year.
At Monday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting, District Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors after June 28 the mask mandate related to COVID-19 will be lifted in the state.
“After that date no one will be required to wear a mask on school property. It will be the district’s decision what to do.”
He told the school board it will be asked in August to determine any protective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 to be implemented next school year.
He said there is funding tied to the mask-wearing guidance, but if masks are required it would likely be for students who are younger than age 12 since they currently are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
He said it is likely that all students will continue to practice social distancing and take other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases.
He said he is hoping to return some safety measures that were discontinued to help slow the spread of the virus. He noted some of those actions including using multiple doors to enter and exit the school are not in the best interest of student body safety.
“I think we will be back to similar protocols for safety and moving away from those that were in place for the pandemic,” Matchock said.
“We will wait for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and will make a recommendation to the board in August based on the information received. We hope to continue to have little to no COVID-19 cases in the school district and Clearfield County.”