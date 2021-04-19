CURWENSVILLE — At its May meeting, Curwensville Area School Board will have to begin making a determination about whether it wants the school district to pursue participation in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Food Projects program.
If the district is accepted for the competitive grant program, CFP would provide all students with free lunches and breakfasts. CFP was developed in 1996 to meet the needs of low income families by improving their access to more nutritious food supplies.
According to information on USDA’s website, projects funded are from $10,000 to $400,000 and between one and four years in length. Approximately 18 percent of applications requesting to participate in the program have been accepted.
During the current school year, all Curwensville students have been receiving free meals as part of a program through the USDA that be over at the close of summer.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors the program will go away at the start of the 2021-22 school year and he believed some parents would find it confusing that their children would no longer receive free meals. He told directors they would need to make a determination about whether to apply for the program by the board’s June 17 meeting to allow the CFP program application sufficient time to be submitted for consideration.
He said if directors would decide to apply and the petition is accepted, it would cost the school district approximately $100,000 per year to participate in the program.
Matchock told The Progress, if the board decides not to apply, “When the state goes back to regular school lunch funding in the fall, students who are free-lunch eligible will continue to receive free lunches but students who are not income eligible would not receive free lunches and would be charged regular price as in previous years.”
He said the cost associated with the CFP program is for students who are not income eligible for free lunches and breakfasts. “If the school district applies to the program, then the district pays the costs of the lunches for the students who are not income eligible for free lunches.”
He told directors Thursday, he is awaiting an answer to determine if the district may be eligible to take that cost from its Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds allocation. “In order for the board to make decisions and priorities under ESSERS, I think we really need to get the full breakdown and release of the ESSERS grant. I expect this in the upcoming one to two weeks,” Matchock said.