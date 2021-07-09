CURWENSVILLE — Although many Curwensville Area School District parents are curious about the ramifications of a new state law, none have submitted an official form asking their child be retained for the 2021-22 school year.
At Thursday’s special Curwensville Area School Board meeting, district Superintendent Ron Matchock informed the board a new state law, Act 66, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf June 30. The law gives permission for any commonwealth students in public, intermediate unit, career and technical, charter, cyber or private schools to repeat a grade because of lost educational time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents who want to retain their children must make an official request by Thursday, July 15, he said.
Students can repeat a grade level to allow them to make up any lost educational opportunities even if they met requirements to move on to the next grade level. Students with disabilities, who turned 21, during the 2020-21 school year can also repeat the school year and receive additional services, if needed.
Matchock said all families were notified about the option through the district’s parent information system.
“We have gotten a lot of calls about it. It is very confusing. No one has submitted any official forms yet,” he explained.
When asked by Director Jeff Shaffer as to whether many Curwensville students would want to take advantage of the opportunity, Matchock said, “(Our students) have been here face-to-face the majority of the time so I don’t anticipate getting a lot of requests.” He said the district had approximately 200 students in cyber programs at various times during the 2020-21 school year.
He said repeating a school year does not extend athletic eligibility for students.
Act 66 does not provide any additional years of eligibility for interscholastic athletics. Existing Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules permit four consecutive years of high school eligibility for students who had their 19th birthday prior to July 1 in the preceding school year, is not affected by Act 66.
Matchock said the state Department of Education had advised school district they should discourage it if they believe a request to repeat a school year is athletic-related.