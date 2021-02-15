CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board called for charter school legislation reform at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting.
Along with boards from Centre and Clinton counties, Curwensville’s directors joined other Clearfield County public schools in adopting a resolution calling for equitable funding for charter schools.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said when introducing the resolution to the board, “We in education have been kicking this around for years. We are not saying cyber education isn’t good, we’re saying the way it is funded is unfair. Public schools have expenses for their buildings and student transportation. Cyber schools don’t have this,” he explained.
Matchock said public schools were prepared in 2019-20 school years to protest cyber school funding, but then schools shut down to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The push has started again…Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties plan to take the resolution to Capitol Days in March and meet with legislators. This is so important. We are not saying cyber education is bad, we are just asking it be funded in a fair way,” Matchock said.
The resolution states the inclusion of charter school tuition costs and students should be eliminated. Charter school funding should also be revised to eliminate costs for programs not offered including career and technical center, athletics, intramural, fine arts and other extracurricular activities.
Special education costs should be reformed to align expenses with services provided and ensure special needs students are identified. School boards should also be required for charter schools to increase transparency and taxpayer understanding and public schools who pay tuition to charter schools should be represented on their board of directors.
Tuition payments should be eliminated to charter schools if school districts offer its own cyber school options and public schools should have options for teacher certification flexibility.
“The need for significant charter school funding reform remains vital. For years, school districts have been challenged to keep up with escalating charter school costs while struggling to minimize tax increases and maintain programs,” the resolution states.