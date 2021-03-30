CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Days Committee will hold a planning meeting for the festival on Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center.
New members are welcome.
“We are a very small group and are in need of some more interested members. Anyone from Curwensville interested in joining the committee or who has some new ideas or information to share is asked to attend. Vendors interested in participating in the festival are also asked to be present at the meeting,” President Martha Tozer said.
Curwensville Days 2021 will be held Sunday, July 11, through Saturday, July 17.
“Even if it’s only a food fest, we are planning on having some type of event with whatever COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are in place during July,” Tozer said.
Those attending the meeting are asked to wear a mask. For additional information call 236-1980 or visit the Curwensville Days Facebook page.